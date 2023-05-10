Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Morehead City, May 17, 2023 [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Morehead City, May 17, 2023

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230517-N-ED646-1021
    MOREHEAD CITY, North Carolina (May 17, 2023) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) pulls into Morehead City, North Carolina. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 07:10
    Photo ID: 7803296
    VIRIN: 230517-N-ED646-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Morehead City, May 17, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Morehead City, May 17, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Morehead City, May 17, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Morehead City, May 17, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance, May 17, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance, May 17, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance, May 17, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT