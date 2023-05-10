Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton [Image 2 of 3]

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230517-N-OC333-1035 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2023) Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain public affairs officer, speaks about mental health with U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Lateef Compton during his weekly radio show, “Straight Talk with Fleet Compton,” at the American Forces Network Bahrain studio in Manama, Bahrain, May 17, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

