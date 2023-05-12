Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius Draws on Leadership Experience to Promote Culture of Excellence [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Milius Draws on Leadership Experience to Promote Culture of Excellence

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 30, 2023) – Master Chief Culinary Specialist Temeka Rudd, from Roanoke, Virginia, takes questions from Lt. Daniel Lubega, from Huntsville, Alabama, during a Sailor 360 training session aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, March 30. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 02:43
    Photo ID: 7803042
    VIRIN: 230330-N-UA460-0489
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USS Milius Draws on Leadership Experience to Promote Culture of Excellence

    South China Sea
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    Sailor 360
    CTF 71

