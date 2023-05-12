USS Milius Draws on Leadership Experience to Promote Culture of Excellence

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 30, 2023) – Master Chief Culinary Specialist Temeka Rudd, from Roanoke, Virginia, takes questions from Lt. Daniel Lubega, from Huntsville, Alabama, during a Sailor 360 training session aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, March 30. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA