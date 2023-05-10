Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Ordnance Offload [Image 8 of 16]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Ordnance Offload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230517-N-MW880-1092 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepare to attach a cargo hook during an ordnance offload with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), May 17, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 19:30
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
