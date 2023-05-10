U.S. Soldier assigned to Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, NATO Multinational Division Northeast, engages enemy targets with a 249 light machine gun during a combined arms live fire exercise as part of Griffin Shock 23 held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 16, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army's ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 05:23 Photo ID: 7801066 VIRIN: 230516-Z-XG945-1237 Resolution: 3950x2633 Size: 900 KB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Blasts Through Day 2 of Griffin Shock 23 with a Live Fire Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.