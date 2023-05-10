Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer RAS with Tippecanoe [Image 1 of 5]

    Wayne E. Meyer RAS with Tippecanoe

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230514-N-MK109-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2023) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) approaches the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) to conduct an underway replenishment. Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 00:33
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer RAS with Tippecanoe [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

