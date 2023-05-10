Wayne E. Meyer Damage Control Training

230516-N-MK109-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Olaouwa Oludipe, from Landover, Md., front, and Seaman Jalen Yeager, from Burlington, N. C., participate in a firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

