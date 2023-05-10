Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret.) Mark Adams Receives Legion of Merit [Image 1 of 2]

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret.) Mark Adams Receives Legion of Merit

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret.) Mark Adams of Springfield, Illinois, was awarded the Legion of Merit for his more than 40 years of service to the Illinois Army National Guard. The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General - Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. Adams retired in April 2022 as the State Safety Officer for the Illinois Army National Guard. He enlisted in the Illinois National Guard on Aug 4, 1981, as an electrical instrument repairer, assigned to the 3637th Maintenance Company, based in Springfield. In 1997, Adams was assigned to the 126th Maintenance Company, based in Quincy, as a warrant officer candidate in the electronics repair platoon, prior to attending the Warrant Officer Course at Fort Rucker, Alabama in 1998. Adams has served in a variety of positions with the 126th Maintenance Company, Company A, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, based in Mattoon, and the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Springfield. Adams deployed to Afghanistan with Company B, 634th BSB from 2008-2009.

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret.) Mark Adams Receives Legion of Merit
    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mark Adams Awarded the Legion of Merit for More Than 40 years of Service

