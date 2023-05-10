CARAT Thailand 2023 Closing Ceremony

230515-N-HG389-0084 SATTAHIP, Thailand (May 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Gabrielle Panchevre takes a photo with Royal Thai Navy Sailors during the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Thailand 2023 at Royal Thai Fleet Headquarters, May 15. CARAT/MAREX Thailand is a bilateral exercise between the Kingdom of Thailand and United States to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships and interoperability. Thailand has been part of the CARAT exercise series since 1995. In its 29th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

