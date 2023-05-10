Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Thailand 2023 Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    CARAT Thailand 2023 Closing Ceremony

    THAILAND

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230515-N-HG389-0084 SATTAHIP, Thailand (May 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Gabrielle Panchevre takes a photo with Royal Thai Navy Sailors during the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Thailand 2023 at Royal Thai Fleet Headquarters, May 15. CARAT/MAREX Thailand is a bilateral exercise between the Kingdom of Thailand and United States to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships and interoperability. Thailand has been part of the CARAT exercise series since 1995. In its 29th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    This work, CARAT Thailand 2023 Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON7
    CARAT THAILAND
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

