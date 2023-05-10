Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, partners to host Upper Pool 4 project groundbreaking ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

    USACE, partners to host Upper Pool 4 project groundbreaking ceremony

    BAY CITY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Commander Eric Swenson delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony in Bay City Wisconsin, May 16. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance held the ceremony to kickoff construction of a first-of-its-kind Mississippi River habit improvement project. The Mississippi River Upper Pool 4 habitat project is a nearly $27 million project, with more than $20 million in contributions from USACE, and one of the first in the nation to use river sand from the Mississippi River navigation channel and backwaters to improve habitat. Some of the key features of the project include building peninsulas, access dredging, and shoreline protection near Bay City at the head of Lake Pepin. The improvements will support fish and wildlife habitat. The contractor, LS Marine, Inc., of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, is scheduled to begin construction this summer.

    TAGS

    USACE
    habitat
    Mississippi River
    Lake Pepin
    WRDA Section 1122

