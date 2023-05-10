691st COS in-house innovation creates efficiencies for weapon system training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keitrich Griffin poses for photos during the completion of the 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron's largest in-house, Introduction to Cyber Security Control System and Storage and virtualization initial qualification training courses, Feb. 14-28, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. These courses are mandatory to get the qualifications needed to operate on the $168 million Cyber Security and Control System (CSCS) weapon system. The 691st COS Chief of Training, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aharon Ellis, worked hand in hand with the 39th Information Operations Squadron, Detachment 2 to bring in schoolhouse instructors as a part of a mobile training team (MTT) all the way from Biloxi, Miss. The partnership between the two squadrons exemplifies the teamwork required to ensure that 688th Cyberspace Wing, as America's first cyber wing, is highly trained to execute its mission to securely connect the Air Force to Fly, Fight, and Win! Having this MTT on site enabled the training of 28 highly skilled operators to lead the way for the 691st COS to serve as the U.S. Air Force’s Storage and Virtualization Center of Excellence within the 688th Cyberspace Wing and saved more than $25,000 in travel costs.



Courtesy Photos Senior Airman Michael Gula

