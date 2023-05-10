Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with U.S. Army at U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola [Image 21 of 21]

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with U.S. Army at U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brannix Fitzgerald and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter Kalpas, both maritime enforcement specialists with the U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308, acquire a target on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut in Pensacola, Florida, on April 26, 2023. PSU 308 trained with members of the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) to re-take a ship overrun by adversaries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 16:26
    VIRIN: 230516-G-JO805-1014
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PSU
    special forces
    army
    port security unit
    3rd group
    308

