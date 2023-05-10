U.S. Coast Guard trains with U.S. Army at U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brannix Fitzgerald and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter Kalpas, both maritime enforcement specialists with the U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308, acquire a target on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut in Pensacola, Florida, on April 26, 2023. PSU 308 trained with members of the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) to re-take a ship overrun by adversaries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

