Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition [Image 9 of 10]

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez  

    PSYOP REGIMENT

    A U.S. Special Operations Soldier takes aim during an M4 qualification range while competing in the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) Best Squad Competition on May 9, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Soldiers were selected to challenge their physical endurance, tactical readiness, commitment to the Army Values, and unending resilience as they aspire to contend for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 14:25
    Photo ID: 7799434
    VIRIN: 230511-A-TX305-0054
    Resolution: 5797x4141
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Venessa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT