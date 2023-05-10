8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition

A U.S. Special Operations Soldier takes aim during an M4 qualification range while competing in the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) Best Squad Competition on May 9, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Soldiers were selected to challenge their physical endurance, tactical readiness, commitment to the Army Values, and unending resilience as they aspire to contend for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez)

