    Aerial Shot of 2ID/RUCD Change of Command Rehearsals [Image 2 of 2]

    Aerial Shot of 2ID/RUCD Change of Command Rehearsals

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from the US and Korean Armies only combined division stand in formation during a change of command rehearsal May 15, 2023 on Robertson Field on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 7798288
    VIRIN: 230515-A-TR140-002
    Resolution: 5907x3938
    Size: 23.58 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Shot of 2ID/RUCD Change of Command Rehearsals [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

