Aerial Shot of 2ID/RUCD Change of Command Rehearsals

Soldiers from the US and Korean Armies only combined division stand in formation during a change of command rehearsal May 15, 2023 on Robertson Field on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7798288
|VIRIN:
|230515-A-TR140-002
|Resolution:
|5907x3938
|Size:
|23.58 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|8
