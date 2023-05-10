Soldiers of the 1st Signal Brigade train for the upcoming 311th Signal Command Best Squad Competition (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7798057
|VIRIN:
|230503-A-TX409-355
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|20.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Squad trains for competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
