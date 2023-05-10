Newly promoted Staff Sgt. Tiyasia Sanders, Human Resource Specialist, and 1st Sgt. Matthew Barnhart shakes hands after promotion. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7798045
|VIRIN:
|230430-A-TX409-460
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|19.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Promoting Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT