    Promoting Soldiers [Image 4 of 4]

    Promoting Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Newly promoted Staff Sgt. Tiyasia Sanders, Human Resource Specialist, and 1st Sgt. Matthew Barnhart shakes hands after promotion. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 21:12
    Photo ID: 7798045
    VIRIN: 230430-A-TX409-460
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 19.89 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promoting Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

