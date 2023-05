230510-N-OX847-1022 NORFOLK (May 10, 2023) Cmdr. Eliot Weston, navigation officer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), gives distinguished visitors from the Naval War College a tour of the navigation bridge, May 10, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (This photo has been edited for security purposes)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7797999 VIRIN: 230510-N-OX847-1022 Resolution: 5528x3949 Size: 989.84 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Christopher Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.