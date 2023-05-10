Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Spaulding 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230510-N-OX847-1022 NORFOLK (May 10, 2023) Cmdr. Eliot Weston, navigation officer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), gives distinguished visitors from the Naval War College a tour of the navigation bridge, May 10, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (This photo has been edited for security purposes)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 7797999
    VIRIN: 230510-N-OX847-1022
    Resolution: 5528x3949
    Size: 989.84 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

