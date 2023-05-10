Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Mosquito Control Specialists Create a Buzz with Navy Entomology Center of Excellence [Image 2 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center

    Lt. Edward Traczyk and Lt. j.g. John So engages with visitors at the NECE showcase booth during the American Mosquito Control Association’s (AMCA) 89th meeting held in Reno, Nevada, Feb. 28, 2023. AMCA serves as the preeminent professional engagement for vector control specialists, health science researchers, educators, industry leaders, and students in vector biology. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Victoria Wong)

    Entomology
    Navy Medicine
    NECE
    Navy Public Health
    Navy Entomology
    AMCA

