U.S. Army Nurse

U.S. Army Lt. Ingrid Garcia-Gomez receives a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree from Chamberlain University, Jacksonville, Florida in 2016. She attended the U.S. Army’s basic officer leadership course in Camp Bullis, Texas, following earning her degree. She currently works in the emergency department at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

