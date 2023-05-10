Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Nurse [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Nurse

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Ingrid Garcia-Gomez receives a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree from Chamberlain University, Jacksonville, Florida in 2016. She attended the U.S. Army’s basic officer leadership course in Camp Bullis, Texas, following earning her degree. She currently works in the emergency department at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 15:32
    Photo ID: 7797392
    VIRIN: 230508-O-DO202-588
    Resolution: 1169x1175
    Size: 258.94 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Nurse [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Nurse
    Army Nurse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Military Nurses Share Common Ground of Service, Education

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nurse
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT