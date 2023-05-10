U.S. Army Lt. Ingrid Garcia-Gomez receives a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree from Chamberlain University, Jacksonville, Florida in 2016. She attended the U.S. Army’s basic officer leadership course in Camp Bullis, Texas, following earning her degree. She currently works in the emergency department at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 15:32
|Photo ID:
|7797392
|VIRIN:
|230508-O-DO202-588
|Resolution:
|1169x1175
|Size:
|258.94 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Nurse [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Military Nurses Share Common Ground of Service, Education
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT