    NROTC Awardee: Anthony Deimer [Image 3 of 3]

    NROTC Awardee: Anthony Deimer

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dalton Payne 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station Plainfield, Recruiting Station Chicago, pose for a photo with Anthony Deimer, a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship recipient, and his family at Plainfield Central High School on May. 10, 2023. Deimer plans to attend Texas A&M University before commissioning as a Marine Corps Officer. Students selected for this prestigious scholarship program must uphold strict physical fitness standards and successfully complete additional military courses while maintaining normal college coursework responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)

