    Sgt. Alona Radchenko, A Title Earned Not Given [Image 3 of 3]

    Sgt. Alona Radchenko, A Title Earned Not Given

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Alona Radchenko, a supply specialist with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, May 11,2023. Radchenko is a Marine that has recently be recognized for her leadership and hard work throughout her section, earning 2nd MLG Marine NCO of the quarter and a meritorious promotion while deciding to reenlist, to continue mentoring and leading Marines.

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Sgt. Alona Radchenko, A Title Earned Not Given [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

