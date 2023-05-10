U.S. Marine Sgt. Alona Radchenko, a supply specialist with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, May 11,2023. Radchenko is a Marine that has recently be recognized for her leadership and hard work throughout her section, earning 2nd MLG Marine NCO of the quarter and a meritorious promotion while deciding to reenlist, to continue mentoring and leading Marines.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|7797365
|VIRIN:
|230511-M-VM946-1019
|Resolution:
|6413x4275
|Size:
|15.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
Sgt. Alona Radchenko, A Title Earned Not Given
Sgt. Alona Radchenko, A Title Earned Not Given
