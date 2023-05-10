Sgt. Alona Radchenko, A Title Earned Not Given

U.S. Marine Sgt. Alona Radchenko, a supply specialist with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, May 11,2023. Radchenko is a Marine that has recently be recognized for her leadership and hard work throughout her section, earning 2nd MLG Marine NCO of the quarter and a meritorious promotion while deciding to reenlist, to continue mentoring and leading Marines.

Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US