Midnight Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luis Calva-Hernandez, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance technician, performs routine maintenance inspections on a C-17 Globemaster III during a midnight shift at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 28, 2023. To ensure mobility aircraft and systems are ready to support global operations at any time, maintenance Airmen work around the clock and regardless of weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

