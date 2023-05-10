Members of the District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control access a building

Members of the District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control, participated in the emergency response training held at Devens RFTA. This particular training scenario was geared towards the rescue of civilians during a tornado.
Photo by: Mike Greenough
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|7797235
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-FY346-005
|Resolution:
|1815x1210
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
