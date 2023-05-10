Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control access a building

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Jazika Levario 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control, participated in the emergency response training held at Devens RFTA. This particular training scenario was geared towards the rescue of civilians during a tornado.

    Photo by: Mike Greenough

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 7797235
    VIRIN: 230426-A-FY346-005
    Resolution: 1815x1210
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control access a building [Image 5 of 5], by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leominster Fire Department participating in emergency response training
    Members of District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control conducting emergency training
    Westborough Fire Department participating in emergency response training held at Devens RFTA
    Devens Fire Department hosted an emergency response training held at Devens RFTA.
    Members of the District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control access a building

    TAGS

    army reserve
    partnership
    army
    Devens rfta
    devens fire

