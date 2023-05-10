BACH Celebrates Nurses Week

What better way to close out Nurses Week than with barbecue and cake! Thank you nurses for all you do to support our Service Members, their families, and our retirees. Our BACH Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere – Always!!!

