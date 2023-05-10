Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Celebrates Nurses Week [Image 7 of 8]

    BACH Celebrates Nurses Week

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    What better way to close out Nurses Week than with barbecue and cake! Thank you nurses for all you do to support our Service Members, their families, and our retirees. Our BACH Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere – Always!!!

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 10:19
    This work, BACH Celebrates Nurses Week [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Moeller

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

