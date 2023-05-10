M17 pistols are stored and maintained at the 86th Logistics Readiness Group individual protective equipment warehouse on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2023. The IPE element also ensures military members stationed at Ramstein AB are issued weapons for deployments and can arm the base during potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|7796380
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-JM048-1180
|Resolution:
|4644x3904
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, IPE for you and me [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT