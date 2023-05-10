Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IPE for you and me [Image 9 of 9]

    IPE for you and me

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    M17 pistols are stored and maintained at the 86th Logistics Readiness Group individual protective equipment warehouse on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2023. The IPE element also ensures military members stationed at Ramstein AB are issued weapons for deployments and can arm the base during potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 7796380
    VIRIN: 230511-F-JM048-1180
    Resolution: 4644x3904
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPE for you and me [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me
    IPE for you and me

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warehouse
    LRS
    MOPP gear
    IPE
    Logistics Readiness Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT