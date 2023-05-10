Port Visit to Guam

GUAM (May 14, 2023) – Amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) sits moored to the pier at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a regular scheduled port visit. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled, took on supplies, and had the chance to explore the local area. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

