Date Taken: 08.14.2014 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 14:46 Photo ID: 7795672 VIRIN: 230513-N-SJ665-1006 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.82 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 7

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Navy Band Commodores perform at High School Jazz Festival [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.