Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare fires Harpoon during exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare fires Harpoon during exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    NORTH SEA

    05.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Royal Danish Navy Absalon-class frigate HDMS Esbern Snare (F342) fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile to counter a simulated threat during a scenario as part of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 10, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic and supersonic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Courtesy photo by Danish Armed Forces and Royal Danish Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 04:31
    Photo ID: 7795447
    VIRIN: 230510-N-NO901-3001-D
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 73.27 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare fires Harpoon during exercise Formidable Shield 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Royal Danish Navy
    HDMS Esbern Snare
    Formidable Shield 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT