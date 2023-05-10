The Royal Danish Navy Absalon-class frigate HDMS Esbern Snare (F342) fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile to counter a simulated threat during a scenario as part of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 10, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic and supersonic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Courtesy photo by Danish Armed Forces and Royal Danish Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 04:31 Photo ID: 7795447 VIRIN: 230510-N-NO901-3001-D Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 73.27 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare fires Harpoon during exercise Formidable Shield 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.