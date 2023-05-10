Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare fires Harpoon during exercise Formidable Shield 2023

The Royal Danish Navy Absalon-class frigate HDMS Esbern Snare (F342) fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile to counter a simulated threat during a scenario as part of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 10, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic and supersonic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Courtesy photo by Danish Armed Forces and Royal Danish Navy)
05.11.2023
05.14.2023
|7795447
|230510-N-NO901-3001-D
|1920x1080
|73.27 KB
NORTH SEA
|10
|4
