443rd AES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Vanhoof, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron incoming commander, is congratulated during a Change of Command ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 13, 2023. The 443rd AES supports fixed wing cargo ensuring U.S. and coalition assets continue to move to and from the field as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

