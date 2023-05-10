Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    443rd AES Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    443rd AES Change of Command

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Vanhoof, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron incoming commander, is congratulated during a Change of Command ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 13, 2023. The 443rd AES supports fixed wing cargo ensuring U.S. and coalition assets continue to move to and from the field as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7795434
    VIRIN: 230513-F-IL807-1003
    Resolution: 3481x2785
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 443rd AES Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    443rd AES Change of Command
    443rd AES Change of Command
    443rd AES Change of Command
    443rd AES Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CoC
    AFCENT
    Change of Command
    443rd EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT