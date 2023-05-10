U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and Maj. Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghribil, Chief of Staff, Ground Forces, Libyan Armed Forces, speak before the start of Plenary Session 4: Command Teams, during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2023, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, May 12, 2023. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the Armed Forces of Côte d'Ivoire, ALFS 2023 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, May 8-12, to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and encourage cooperation in addressing challenges. This year’s theme is “Addressing security challenges through civil-military partnerships.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 12:11 Photo ID: 7795164 VIRIN: 230511-A-LN610-055 Resolution: 3216x4824 Size: 13.12 MB Location: ABIDJAN, CI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALFS23 US, African partners take part in plenary session, by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.