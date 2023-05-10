Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALFS23 US, African partners take part in plenary session

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and Maj. Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghribil, Chief of Staff, Ground Forces, Libyan Armed Forces, speak before the start of Plenary Session 4: Command Teams, during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2023, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, May 12, 2023. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the Armed Forces of Côte d'Ivoire, ALFS 2023 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, May 8-12, to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and encourage cooperation in addressing challenges. This year’s theme is “Addressing security challenges through civil-military partnerships.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

