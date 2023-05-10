M9 Low Light Gun Shoot

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2023) – Sailors participate in an M9 pistol low light live fire gun shoot aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 11, 2023. Live fire gun training provides Sailors with sufficient manpower for proper watchstanding in foreign and domestic ports. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

Date Taken: 05.11.2023
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA