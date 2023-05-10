A U.S. Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron discharges a line of water simulating a fire retardant drop during aerial wildfire suppression training with the U.S. Forest Service and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) in the mountains of the Angeles Forest above Santa Clarita, California, May 12, 2023. This week's training will culminate the second iteration of MAFFS training and celebrate a 50-year interagency partnership between the Department of Defense and the USDA Forest Service. The recertification training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots, and support personnel from the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other federal and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 20:31 Photo ID: 7794613 VIRIN: 230511-Z-SF462-1048 Resolution: 3376x6000 Size: 1.86 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50 years of aerial wildland fire training culminating at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.