    50 years of aerial wildland fire training culminating at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station [Image 12 of 18]

    50 years of aerial wildland fire training culminating at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    A U.S. Forest Service lead plane guides a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130 Super Hercules assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing through aerial wildfire suppression training with the U.S. Forest Service and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) in the mountains of the Angeles Forest above Santa Clarita, California, May 12, 2023. This week's training will culminate the second iteration of MAFFS training and celebrate a 50-year interagency partnership between the Department of Defense and the USDA Forest Service. The recertification training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots, and support personnel from the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other federal and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 20:23
    Location: CA, US
    NATIONAL GUARD
    CALGUARD
    146AW
    302AW
    MAFFS AEG
    AEG MAFFS

