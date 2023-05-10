An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, prepares to depart the 156th Wing airfield during Operation Hoodoo Sea at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 5, 2023. Operation Hoodoo Sea was a multi-unit training exercise where participant units conducted agile combat training in the coastal southeast of the U.S. to test agile communications innovations, portable aerospace ground equipment, aircraft concealment hangars and survival kits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)

