    Coach K Teaching Character Through Sport Award Recognizes Awardees For Commitment To Character, Leadership [Image 14 of 15]

    Coach K Teaching Character Through Sport Award Recognizes Awardees For Commitment To Character, Leadership

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The Department of Physical Education hosted the 17th annual Mike Krzyzewski Teaching Character Through Sport Award May 4 at the Cadet Mess Hall. The award recognizes West Point cadet-athletes, coaches, officers in charge (OIC) and sport educators for their outstanding commitment to the development of noble character through athletic participation and leadership. During the ceremony, six winners and six runners-up from three categories of athletics – Company Athletics (CA), Competitive Club Athletics (CCA) and Corps Squad Athletics (CSA) – were acknowledged with a certificate and the winners were also given a medal. One cadet athlete and one coach, sport educator or OIC were chosen in each category of athletics as a winner and runner-up.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 14:32
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Mike Krzyzewski
    Coach K Awards

