Coach K Teaching Character Through Sport Award Recognizes Awardees For Commitment To Character, Leadership

The Department of Physical Education hosted the 17th annual Mike Krzyzewski Teaching Character Through Sport Award May 4 at the Cadet Mess Hall. The award recognizes West Point cadet-athletes, coaches, officers in charge (OIC) and sport educators for their outstanding commitment to the development of noble character through athletic participation and leadership. During the ceremony, six winners and six runners-up from three categories of athletics – Company Athletics (CA), Competitive Club Athletics (CCA) and Corps Squad Athletics (CSA) – were acknowledged with a certificate and the winners were also given a medal. One cadet athlete and one coach, sport educator or OIC were chosen in each category of athletics as a winner and runner-up.

