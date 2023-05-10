Retired Army Col. (Dr.) Clifton Yu, deputy director for the Department of Education, Training and Research, said research and education, along with patient care, are foundation for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Research carries on distinguished medical legacy at Walter Reed
