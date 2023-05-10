Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Research carries on distinguished medical legacy at Walter Reed [Image 2 of 2]

    Research carries on distinguished medical legacy at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Retired Army Col. (Dr.) Clifton Yu, deputy director for the Department of Education, Training and Research, said research and education, along with patient care, are foundation for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

    Walter Reed
    Research and Innovation Month
    Department of Research Programs

