    ASA CW Conner and MG Holland Visit Mississippi River Project Office [Image 4 of 4]

    ASA CW Conner and MG Holland Visit Mississippi River Project Office

    PLEASANT VALLEY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Mr. Michael Connor and Mississippi Valley Division (US Army Corps of Engineers) Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland toured the Mississippi River Project Office (MRPO) during their visit to the Rock Island District.

    Here, Mr. Connor and MG Holland are posing for a photo with MRPO employees, Rock Island District leadership and Mississippi Valley Division leadership in front of the Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7793242
    VIRIN: 230411-A-OF349-035
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: PLEASANT VALLEY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA CW Conner and MG Holland Visit Mississippi River Project Office [Image 4 of 4], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Rock Island District
    ASA CW
    Michael Connor
    MRPO

