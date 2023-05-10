Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony

Norfolk, Va. (May 11, 2023) Electronics Technician Third Class German Velazquez, assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) re-enlists in the U.S. Navy aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Ensign Michael Ols, also assigned to the same command, served as the re-enlisting officer. The ceremony was coordinated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, which is located next to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command; there is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).





