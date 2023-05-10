Swift Response 2023

A jumpmaster with the Spanish Army gives a thumbs up to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trip Loeslien, 815th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prior to a planned personnel drop May 10, 2023. The 815th AS, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., traveled across the Atlantic to participate in U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER 23 exercise Swift Response. Swift Response serves to demonstrate capabilities of the Global Response Force, validating EUCOM’s ability to send forces into designated areas while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

