USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew forward-deployed to Operation Bahamas and Turks and Caicos in Inagua, Bahamas, conducts a series of day and night landings, March 24, 2023, aboard the USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) flight deck. Thetis' crew returned to their home port in Key West, Thursday, following a 66-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bethany Squires)

