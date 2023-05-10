A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew forward-deployed to Operation Bahamas and Turks and Caicos in Inagua, Bahamas, conducts a series of day and night landings, March 24, 2023, aboard the USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) flight deck. Thetis' crew returned to their home port in Key West, Thursday, following a 66-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bethany Squires)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7789933
|VIRIN:
|230324-G-G0100-1004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol
