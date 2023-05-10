Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 3 of 3]

    USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew forward-deployed to Operation Bahamas and Turks and Caicos in Inagua, Bahamas, conducts a series of day and night landings, March 24, 2023, aboard the USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) flight deck. Thetis' crew returned to their home port in Key West, Thursday, following a 66-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bethany Squires)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 10:55
    Photo ID: 7789933
    VIRIN: 230324-G-G0100-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol
    USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol
    USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Thetis returns home following 66-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
    helicopter
    CGatSea
    USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910)
    OBTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT