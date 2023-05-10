Sudden Death Battalion rehearses for Live Fire exercise in Latvia

U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Finney left, section chief 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, hooks up a training pallet of rockets for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, while SSG Oscar Tabares, section gunner, operates the load hoist at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. The rehearsal is a requirement prior to using live rockets during the live fire exercise for Defender 23. Training alongside our allies and partners with live ordinance helps ensure our forces are ready to rapidly respond to any crisis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 Location: ADAZI, LV