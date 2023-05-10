Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sudden Death Battalion rehearses for Live Fire exercise in Latvia [Image 3 of 3]

    Sudden Death Battalion rehearses for Live Fire exercise in Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Finney left, section chief 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, hooks up a training pallet of rockets for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, while SSG Oscar Tabares, section gunner, operates the load hoist at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. The rehearsal is a requirement prior to using live rockets during the live fire exercise for Defender 23. Training alongside our allies and partners with live ordinance helps ensure our forces are ready to rapidly respond to any crisis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    This work, Sudden Death Battalion rehearses for Live Fire exercise in Latvia [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MING
    DefenderEurope
    StrongerTogeher
    1 182

