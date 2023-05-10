Farooq Mitha, director of the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs, gave the keynote address May 4, 2023, at the Defense Logistics Agency Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition in Richmond, Virginia. The office provides small businesses with tools to remove barriers to entry in the defense market. Photo by Chris Lynch.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|7789730
|VIRIN:
|230504-D-HE260-1043
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|762.76 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Small businesses are heartbeat of US economy, says DOD leader
