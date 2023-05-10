Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small businesses are heartbeat of US economy, says DOD leader

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Farooq Mitha, director of the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs, gave the keynote address May 4, 2023, at the Defense Logistics Agency Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition in Richmond, Virginia. The office provides small businesses with tools to remove barriers to entry in the defense market. Photo by Chris Lynch.

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Small businesses
    NDIA
    small businesses programs

