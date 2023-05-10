Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Thailand 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    CARAT Thailand 2023 Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230508-N-HG389-0044 SATTAHIP, Thailand (May 8, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Marisol Arreola sings the U.S. national anthem during the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Thailand 2023 at Royal Thai Fleet Headquarters, May 8. CARAT/MAREX Thailand is a bilateral exercise between the Kingdom of Thailand and United States to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships and interoperability. Thailand has been part of the CARAT exercise series since 1995. In its 29th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Thailand
    Allies and Partners
    2023

