    Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Operational Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Operational Exercise

    SYRIA

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A Coalition Forces F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes part in an aerial operation exercise to validate weapons systems and maintain crew proficiency and readiness in northeast Syria, May 1, 2023. Coalition Forces remain committed to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces in the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

