Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Operational Exercise

A Coalition Forces F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes part in an aerial operation exercise to validate weapons systems and maintain crew proficiency and readiness in northeast Syria, May 1, 2023. Coalition Forces remain committed to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces in the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 Photo ID: 7789206 Location: SY