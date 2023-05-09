Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS in the High North [Image 1 of 5]

    HIMARS in the High North

    NORWAY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2 fire a rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Formidable Shield in Andoya, Norway on May 10, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial, integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:18
    Location: NO
    WeAreNATO
    FormidableShield
    Task Force 61/2
    Formidable Shield 2023
    FOSH23

