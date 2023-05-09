HIMARS in the High North

U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2 fire a rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Formidable Shield in Andoya, Norway on May 10, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial, integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

Date Taken: 05.10.2023