The Alaska Air and Army National Guard Joint Operations Center members coordinate and implement emergency operations plans while conducting an earthquake continuity of operation (COOP) exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 1-5, 2023. The exercise focused on immediate response efforts to a 9.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami scenario, including emergency communications to respond to the seismic zone and coordination with local, state, and federal support agencies. The members of the operations center operated during the exercise under the knowledge of public utilities disrupted and widespread infrastructure damage in southern Alaska and coastal communities. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:14 Photo ID: 7788810 VIRIN: 230503-Z-UF872-0093 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 13.25 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard conducts Earthquake, Tsunami Continuity of Operations exercise North of the Alaskan Range [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.