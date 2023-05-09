Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard conducts Earthquake, Tsunami Continuity of Operations exercise North of the Alaskan Range [Image 8 of 9]

    Alaska National Guard conducts Earthquake, Tsunami Continuity of Operations exercise North of the Alaskan Range

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The Alaska Air and Army National Guard Joint Operations Center members coordinate and implement emergency operations plans while conducting an earthquake continuity of operation (COOP) exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 1-5, 2023. The exercise focused on immediate response efforts to a 9.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami scenario, including emergency communications to respond to the seismic zone and coordination with local, state, and federal support agencies. The members of the operations center operated during the exercise under the knowledge of public utilities disrupted and widespread infrastructure damage in southern Alaska and coastal communities. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Alaska National conducts Earthquake, Tsunami Continuity of Operations exercise North of the Alaskan Range

    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Tsunami Exercise
    168th Wing
    Continuity of Operations Exercise
    Earthquake Response Exercise

