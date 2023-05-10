Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE-IWR representative, Bari Greenfeld speaks on MANABAS Coast panel [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE-IWR representative, Bari Greenfeld speaks on MANABAS Coast panel

    HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Ana Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Alexandria, VA (May 10, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Institute for Water Resources (IWR) participated in the kick-off of the project MANABAS COAST (MAinstreaming NAture BAsed Solutions through COASTal systems). The meeting took place March 11-17 in Hague, Netherlands. USACE is an official observer of MANABAS, which is a European Union project aimed at mainstreaming nature-based engineering solutions in the North Sea Regions. Pictured, IWR Environmental Planner, Bari Greenfeld (second to left) represented USACE during the group’s international panel discussion about the enabling factors of implementing NBS. In her remarks Greenfeld provided USACE’s perspective on related efforts underway in the U.S. and the policy drivers, project examples, and innovative programs that bring the effort to fruition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 7788625
    VIRIN: 230311-D-WR005-432
    Resolution: 574x765
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HAGUE, NL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE-IWR representative, Bari Greenfeld speaks on MANABAS Coast panel [Image 2 of 2], by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blustery field trip to the Sand Motor
    USACE-IWR representative, Bari Greenfeld speaks on MANABAS Coast panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IWR joins international conversation alongside six European nations on mainstreaming nature-based solutions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE, Institute for Water Resources, IWR, MANABAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT