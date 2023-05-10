USACE-IWR representative, Bari Greenfeld speaks on MANABAS Coast panel

Alexandria, VA (May 10, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Institute for Water Resources (IWR) participated in the kick-off of the project MANABAS COAST (MAinstreaming NAture BAsed Solutions through COASTal systems). The meeting took place March 11-17 in Hague, Netherlands. USACE is an official observer of MANABAS, which is a European Union project aimed at mainstreaming nature-based engineering solutions in the North Sea Regions. Pictured, IWR Environmental Planner, Bari Greenfeld (second to left) represented USACE during the group’s international panel discussion about the enabling factors of implementing NBS. In her remarks Greenfeld provided USACE’s perspective on related efforts underway in the U.S. and the policy drivers, project examples, and innovative programs that bring the effort to fruition.





Date Taken: 03.11.2023, Location: HAGUE, NL, by Ana Allen