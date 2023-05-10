Connecticut Army National Guard Holds Cooking Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrea Acevedo, left, and U.S. Army Spc. Madero Molina, right, culinary specialists assigned to Detachment One, 906th Quartermaster Platoon, Connecticut Army National Guard, add seasoning to an invisible meal at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, April 28, 2023. Acevedo and Molina were one of the four teams that competed in the cooking competition held inside the Regional Training Institute. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

