    Connecticut Army National Guard Holds Cooking Competition [Image 9 of 9]

    Connecticut Army National Guard Holds Cooking Competition

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrea Acevedo, left, and U.S. Army Spc. Madero Molina, right, culinary specialists assigned to Detachment One, 906th Quartermaster Platoon, Connecticut Army National Guard, add seasoning to an invisible meal at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, April 28, 2023. Acevedo and Molina were one of the four teams that competed in the cooking competition held inside the Regional Training Institute. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:36
    Location: NIANTIC, CT, US 
    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Holds Cooking Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

