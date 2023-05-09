Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Group TWO

    NORFOLK, Va. – Junior officers participate in a training break-out session about undersea warfare operations during the Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads. JOUST is an annual symposium led by junior officers designed to address challenges to future undersea warfare (USW) operations and leverage and maximize strengths in the USW community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 13:32
    Photo ID: 7788336
    VIRIN: 230504-N-JO245-1069
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.12 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023
    Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023
    Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023
    Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    USN
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT