Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) 2023

NORFOLK, Va. – Junior officers participate in a training break-out session about undersea warfare operations during the Junior Officer Undersea Warfare Symposium and Training (JOUST) onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads. JOUST is an annual symposium led by junior officers designed to address challenges to future undersea warfare (USW) operations and leverage and maximize strengths in the USW community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

