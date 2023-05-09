A family pet sits in its carrier after being unloaded from the Patriot Express at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2023. The Patriot Express services personnel permanently changing station to and from RAF Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath, RAF Feltwell, RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 04:58 Photo ID: 7787283 VIRIN: 230509-F-SZ986-0056 Resolution: 6216x4149 Size: 4.76 MB Location: GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot Express incoming arrivals [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.