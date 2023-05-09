A family pet sits in its carrier after being unloaded from the Patriot Express at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2023. The Patriot Express services personnel permanently changing station to and from RAF Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath, RAF Feltwell, RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 04:58
|Photo ID:
|7787283
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-SZ986-0056
|Resolution:
|6216x4149
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Express incoming arrivals [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
