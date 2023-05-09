Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Express incoming arrivals [Image 7 of 7]

    Patriot Express incoming arrivals

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A family pet sits in its carrier after being unloaded from the Patriot Express at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2023. The Patriot Express services personnel permanently changing station to and from RAF Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath, RAF Feltwell, RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 7787283
    VIRIN: 230509-F-SZ986-0056
    Resolution: 6216x4149
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Express incoming arrivals [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patriot Express incoming arrivals
    Patriot Express incoming arrivals
    Patriot Express incoming arrivals
    Patriot Express incoming arrivals
    Patriot Express incoming personnel
    Patriot Express incoming arrivals
    Patriot Express incoming arrivals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot Express
    RAF Mildenhall
    dogs
    727 AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT